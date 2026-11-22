Gold price falls by Rs 3,500 per tola in Pakistan

Gold fell to Rs 376,336 per tola on Saturday after dropping Rs 15,400 a day earlier.

The price of 10 grams of gold fell by Rs3,001 to Rs 322,647.

International gold slipped $35 to $3,538 per ounce, while local silver fell to Rs 4,600 per tola.

Gold prices in Pakistan fell for a second straight day on Saturday as international bullion prices declined. The local price dropped by Rs3,500 to Rs376,336 per tola, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The association quoted 10 grams of gold at Rs322,647, down Rs3,001 from the previous session. On Friday, the per-tola rate had fallen by Rs15,400 to Rs379,836.

In the international market, gold fell by $35 to $3,538 per ounce. Silver also traded lower in Pakistan, slipping by Rs108 to Rs4,600 per tola.