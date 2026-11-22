GTA 6 launch draws up to one million Britons away from work and school, reports say

British media reported that around one million people took time off from work or school to play Grand Theft Auto 6.

HR firm BrightHR recorded a 56 per cent rise in sick leave compared with the previous Thursday.

Estimates put the potential launch-day productivity loss at up to £400 million and potential government tax revenue from game-related sales at around £1.3 billion.

Around one million people in Britain reportedly took time off from work or school to play Grand Theft Auto 6 after its release. British media reported that about 2.8 million people planned to spend several hours playing the £70 action game. Some schools offered rewards for attending classes in an effort to discourage pupils from staying home to play.

British human resources firm BrightHR said GTA 6 was mentioned in 4.6 per cent of employee holiday requests. The company estimated that employees took around 83,000 working days off over November and December specifically to play the game.

BrightHR also recorded a 56 per cent rise in sick leave compared with the previous Thursday. Employees who arrived late were an average of 30 minutes behind schedule. One in 10 late arrivals said they had overslept, up from one in 20 the previous Thursday.

Estimates cited in British media put the potential cost of lost productivity on launch day at up to £400 million. A separate estimate suggested the British government could collect around £1.3 billion in tax revenue, including 20 per cent value added tax (VAT) on sales of the game, consoles, accessories and other related products.