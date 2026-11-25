Three killed, 14 injured as six-storey building collapses near Karachi’s Baloch Colony

The building was under construction in Block 4 of the Karachi Administration Employees Cooperative Housing Society.

Rescue 1122 teams searched the rubble for people feared trapped.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed authorities to give the injured priority treatment.

Three people were killed and 14 others were injured on Wednesday, November 25, when a six-storey building under construction collapsed near Baloch Colony in Karachi, rescue officials said.

Rescue 1122 teams recovered three bodies from the debris in Block 4 of the Karachi Administration Employees Cooperative Housing Society. The injured were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre as rescue workers continued searching for anyone still trapped.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah directed authorities to inspect nearby buildings for possible damage. He also asked the Sindh Building Control Authority to review the approved plans and examine whether negligence had contributed to the collapse.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed sorrow over the loss of life. In a statement issued by his office, he offered condolences to the bereaved family and directed authorities to give the injured priority medical treatment.