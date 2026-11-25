Islamabad’s International Qira’at Competition enters second day ahead of November 26 close

The three-day Quran recitation competition began on November 24.

Organisers announced participants from 32 countries, including Pakistan.

Qari Syed Sadaqat Ali leads a judging panel with members from Pakistan, Egypt and Iran.

The second International Qira’at Competition continued in Islamabad on Wednesday, with its closing day scheduled for Thursday, November 26. The event brings Quran reciters from several continents to Pakistan for three days of competition.

Among the reciters who arrived ahead of the opening were participants from Cameroon, Togo, Mozambique, Uzbekistan, Germany, Jordan and Türkiye. Pakistan’s Qari Syed Sadaqat Ali heads the judging panel alongside Egypt’s Qari Muhammad Ahmed Muhammad Abdul Hafeez, Iran’s Qari Mehdi Daghaghle and Pakistan’s Qari Najam-ul-Sabeeh.