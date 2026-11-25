Pakistan and Russia set $5 billion trade target for 2030
- The two countries signed an economic cooperation programme in Moscow on November 25.
- The programme runs from 2026 to 2030.
- Both sides identified better market access and closer links between businesses as priorities.
Pakistan and Russia have agreed to work towards $5 billion in bilateral trade by 2030. The target was announced on Wednesday at the close of the 11th meeting of their intergovernmental commission in Moscow.
The delegations signed a five-year economic cooperation programme and a protocol recording the outcome of the talks. For exporters, the commitments include helping businesses reach buyers in the other country and making it easier to pursue investments. The $5 billion figure is the trade volume the two governments aim to reach by the end of the programme.
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