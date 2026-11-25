Pakistan and Russia set $5 billion trade target for 2030

The two countries signed an economic cooperation programme in Moscow on November 25.

The programme runs from 2026 to 2030.

Both sides identified better market access and closer links between businesses as priorities.

Pakistan and Russia have agreed to work towards $5 billion in bilateral trade by 2030. The target was announced on Wednesday at the close of the 11th meeting of their intergovernmental commission in Moscow.

The delegations signed a five-year economic cooperation programme and a protocol recording the outcome of the talks. For exporters, the commitments include helping businesses reach buyers in the other country and making it easier to pursue investments. The $5 billion figure is the trade volume the two governments aim to reach by the end of the programme.