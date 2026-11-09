NA-77 & PP-203 By-Election Result: PML-N Claims Victory in Gujranwala and Chichawatni

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has emerged victorious in the by-elections held in National Assembly constituency NA-77 Gujranwala and Punjab Assembly constituency PP-203 Chichawatni, according to provisional and unofficial results announced on Sunday.

In Gujranwala, PML-N candidate Rashid Bashir Virk secured victory in the NA-77 by-election. The announcement prompted celebrations among party supporters, who gathered at the PML-N’s central office to congratulate the winning candidate.

Several senior party figures, including Member of the National Assembly Saira Afzal Tarar, Bilal Farooq Tarar and former federal minister Engineer Khurram Dastgir, visited the party office to congratulate Virk on his electoral success.

PML-N workers celebrated the victory by distributing sweets, setting off fireworks and performing traditional dances accompanied by drumbeats.

Meanwhile, the ruling party also secured a significant victory in the Punjab Assembly constituency PP-203 Chichawatni, where its candidate Asad Hanif Jatt defeated his closest rival, Muhammad Awais Gujjar, by a substantial margin.

According to unofficial results received from all 185 polling stations, Asad Hanif Jatt obtained 41,245 votes, while Muhammad Awais Gujjar secured 23,167 votes. The PML-N candidate won the contest by a margin of 18,078 votes.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had established 185 polling stations across PP-203 to facilitate voting for 258,122 registered voters.

Polling continued until 5pm on Sunday without interruption, according to the ECP. Vote counting began after polling stations closed, with unofficial results subsequently confirming the PML-N candidate’s lead.

The PP-203 constituency became vacant following the death of PML-N Member of the Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Muhammad Hanif Jatt, necessitating the by-election to fill the vacant provincial assembly seat.

Both victories strengthen PML-N’s representation in the National Assembly and Punjab Assembly, with the party retaining its electoral presence in the two constituencies.

The announced results remain provisional and unofficial. The Election Commission of Pakistan will formally confirm the winning candidates following the completion of the required electoral procedures.