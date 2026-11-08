Babar Azam to lead Pakistan against Sri Lanka as three players earn first Test call-ups

Ali Shabbir, Muhammad Tayyab Arif and Saqib Khan receive their maiden Test call-ups, while Aamir Jamal returns to the squad.

The PCB has released Ali Usman and Abdullah Fazal from the squad.

Rawalpindi will host the first Test from November 9 to 13, followed by the second in Lahore from November 17 to 21.

Babar Azam will captain Pakistan’s 16-member squad for the two-Test home series against Sri Lanka. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Saturday, November 7, that it had added four players ahead of the series opener at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Fast bowlers Ali Shabbir and Saqib Khan and right-handed batter Muhammad Tayyab Arif received their first Test call-ups, while pace-bowling all-rounder Aamir Jamal earned a recall. The board gave no reason for releasing Ali Usman and Abdullah Fazal.

All three newcomers represented the Patron’s XI in a three-day warm-up match against Sri Lanka at Islamabad Club from November 4 to 6. Ali took three wickets in that match. The 19-year-old fast bowler has claimed 22 wickets in eight first-class appearances.

Saqib helped Karachi Blues win the 2025–26 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, taking 47 wickets in nine matches at an average of 20.60. His best figures in the tournament were seven for 34.

Tayyab scored 727 runs in seven matches while leading Kingsmen Academy in his first season in the departmental first-class tournament. The right-hander averaged 66.09 and struck three centuries.

Jamal, 29, has played nine Tests, three One-Day Internationals and six T20 Internationals for Pakistan. He was named Player of the Final in the President’s Trophy Grade-I after taking seven wickets for 32 runs and scoring 55 to help Markhor IT Solutions clinch the title. He also captained Lahore Whites in the opening round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Gold, taking three wickets and scoring 74 and 23.

The opening Test runs from November 9 to 13 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The teams then move to Lahore, where Gaddafi Stadium will host the second Test from November 17 to 21.

The squad comprises Babar Azam (captain), Aamir Jamal, Ali Shabbir, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ghazi Ghori (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Suleman, Mohammad Taha, Muhammad Tayyab Arif, Razaullah, Saad Baig (wicketkeeper), Salman Ali Agha, Sameer Minhas, Saqib Khan and Saud Shakeel.