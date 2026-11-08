FPSC opens CSS 2027 written exam applications, sets November 25 deadline

The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has invited applications for the written part of the Central Superior Services (CSS) Competitive Examination 2027. In a public notice dated November 8, 2026, the commission advised eligible candidates to submit their online applications well before November 25, 2026.

The written examination is tentatively set to begin on Wednesday, January 27, 2027. FPSC will conduct it in 19 cities under the CSS Competitive Examination Rules, 2019, which will apply in full.

Applicants must have passed the CSS 2027 MCQ-Based Preliminary Test (MPT), hold at least a second-division bachelor’s degree and have a domicile certificate in their own name. Candidates must be between 21 and 30 years old on December 31, 2026. A two-year upper age relaxation is available to the categories specified in Rule 6. Under Rule 5, the same cutoff date applies to qualifications, domicile and all other eligibility requirements.

FPSC said admission is provisional under Rules 11(20) and 11(21). The commission can cancel a candidate’s application at any stage if it finds that the candidate is ineligible, even if the candidate has already appeared in or passed all stages of the examination.

To apply, candidates must use their existing MPT username and password to sign in through the “Apply Online” option on the FPSC website. They must complete their profile and generate a mandatory 16-digit Payment Slip ID (PSID) to pay the Rs2,200 fee well before November 25.

Candidates can pay against the PSID through the 1Link network using ATMs, internet banking, mobile payment services such as Easypaisa and JazzCash, or over the counter at a 1Link member bank. FPSC will reject payments made using the old TR-6 challan form, cheques, bank drafts or pay orders.

After paying the fee, candidates must log in again to enter the remaining details, choose their optional subjects in line with Appendix I, select their occupational groups and examination centre, and submit the form. They should then check that it appears in “Application History.” FPSC said it may bar changes after submission.

A signed printout of the submitted application, along with attested copies of educational documents, the candidate’s CNIC and domicile certificate, and four photographs, must reach FPSC before December 4, 2026. The commission will reject documents that arrive after the deadline.

Download Notification Here

FPSC will upload admission certificates for the written examination to its website by January 8, 2027. Candidates must download their certificates themselves, as the commission will issue them online only.