Sky Sports to broadcast Pakistan’s ODI tri-series with England and Sri Lanka

All seven matches will be shown live on Sky Sports and NOW in the UK and Ireland.

The tournament begins on October 18, with England facing Pakistan in their opening match on October 20.

Rawalpindi and Lahore will host the matches, with the final at Gaddafi Stadium on October 31.

Sky Sports has secured a deal to broadcast every match of Pakistan’s upcoming ODI tri-series involving England and Sri Lanka, confirming live coverage for viewers in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The agreement, announced on Wednesday, was reached with Trans Group, the Pakistan Cricket Board’s international media rights holder. All seven matches will be available on Sky Sports and streaming service NOW, ending uncertainty over British television coverage.

Pakistan will open the tournament against Sri Lanka at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on October 18. England, led by Harry Brook, will begin their campaign against the hosts at the same venue on October 20.

The competition will follow a double round-robin format, with each team playing the other two sides twice. The top two teams will advance to the final at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on October 31.

Rawalpindi will stage the first three matches, including Sri Lanka’s meeting with England on October 22, before the tournament moves to Lahore.

At Gaddafi Stadium, Pakistan will face England on October 25 and Sri Lanka on October 27. Sri Lanka and England will play the final league match on October 29, followed by the title decider two days later.

Before the ODI tournament, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will contest a three-match T20I series beginning on October 9 in Rawalpindi.