‘Sitaron Se Aagay’ documentary traces Pakistan’s scientific journey from 1947 to space

The documentary follows the development of science and technology in Pakistan since independence.

It highlights the work of Pakistani scientists in nuclear technology and space research despite limited resources.

It features Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, the first Pakistani astronaut to reach orbit, aboard China’s Shenzhou-24 mission.

A new documentary, ‘Sitaron Se Aagay’ (Beyond the Stars), has been released. It traces Pakistan’s scientific history from independence in 1947 to the flight of Pakistani astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali aboard China’s Shenzhou-24 mission.

The film pays tribute to the scientists whose research helped Pakistan develop its capabilities in nuclear technology and space exploration. It examines the limited resources they worked with and highlights the years of research and experimentation behind the country’s scientific milestones.

The documentary brings that history into the present through Ali’s journey into orbit. It presents the sight of Pakistan’s green and white flag in space as a symbol of the ambitions that have driven the country’s scientists since independence.