Sindh Government Rejects Transfer of Five SSPs to Balochistan, Demands Withdrawal of Federal Notification

The Sindh government has refused to release five senior police officers transferred to Balochistan, challenging the federal government’s November 13 notification.

Sindh maintains that the transfers were ordered without consulting Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, allegedly violating Rule 15(1) of the Civil Servants Rules, 1954.

The province has warned that 41 of its 80 sanctioned Grade-18 police positions are already vacant, and the transfers would leave five districts without regular police chiefs.

The Sindh government has formally opposed the federal government’s decision to transfer five Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) from Sindh to Balochistan, refusing to release the officers and demanding the immediate withdrawal of the transfer notification issued on November 13, 2026.

The provincial administration has raised legal and administrative objections to the decision, arguing that the transfers were ordered without the mandatory consultation of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Sindh’s Chief Secretary has written an official letter to the Secretary of the federal Establishment Division, requesting the cancellation of the notification and highlighting concerns over the impact of the transfers on policing and administrative operations across the province.

According to the letter, consultation with the provincial chief minister is required before transferring police officers from one province to another. However, the Sindh government maintains that no such consultation took place before the federal authorities issued the transfer orders.

The provincial government has cited Rule 15(1) of the Civil Servants Rules, 1954, in support of its position, arguing that the notification was issued contrary to the prescribed procedure governing interprovincial transfers.

Sindh authorities have maintained that the federal government should follow the established consultation process before making decisions involving police officers serving in the province.

The disputed notification covers five SSPs currently holding important district-level policing positions in Sindh.

The officers identified in the transfer orders are SSP Hyderabad Shahzaib Chachar, SSP Jamshoro Muhammad Zafar Siddique, SSP Sukkur Ahmed Faisal Chaudhry, SSP Matiari Abdul Aleem and SSP Tando Muhammad Khan Haseeb Javed Soomro Memon.

All five officers are serving in districts where they are responsible for overseeing police administration, maintaining law and order and supervising policing operations.

The Sindh government has expressed concern that transferring these officers without suitable replacements could disrupt administrative arrangements and affect the functioning of district police departments.

In its communication to the Establishment Division, the provincial government also highlighted the existing shortage of senior police officers in Sindh.

According to the figures provided in the letter, the province has 80 sanctioned Grade-18 positions in its police establishment, of which 41 are already vacant.

The government warned that releasing the five SSPs would increase the number of vacant Grade-18 positions from 41 to 46, further worsening the shortage of senior officers.

This would mean that more than half of the sanctioned positions would remain unfilled, placing additional pressure on the existing police administration.

Sindh authorities have also pointed out that the transfers would leave Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Matiari and Tando Muhammad Khan without regular district police chiefs.

The provincial government maintains that such a situation could create difficulties in maintaining administrative continuity, coordinating police operations and ensuring effective supervision of law enforcement activities.

The absence of regular SSPs in these districts could also require temporary arrangements until permanent appointments are made, adding to the administrative challenges already facing the police department.

The Sindh government has therefore requested the federal authorities to address the existing shortage of officers before proceeding with further transfers from the province.

In particular, it has demanded that the federal government appoint Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) officers against the 41 vacant Grade-18 positions in Sindh.

The provincial administration argues that filling these vacancies is necessary to strengthen police management and ensure that district-level law enforcement operations continue without disruption.

The letter also calls for greater coordination between the federal and provincial governments regarding the deployment and transfer of senior police officers.

Sindh has demanded that all future interprovincial transfers involving police officers serving in the province be carried out after consultation with Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, in accordance with the relevant service rules.

The provincial government has made it clear that it will not release the five officers under the disputed notification and has asked the Establishment Division to withdraw the November 13 orders.

The matter now rests with the federal authorities, which have been formally requested to reconsider the transfers, address Sindh’s existing shortage of Grade-18 police officers and ensure compliance with the consultation requirements cited by the provincial government.