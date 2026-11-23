Pakistan to Import Additional 800,000 Tonnes of Wheat to Control Flour Prices

Pakistan has decided to import an additional 800,000 metric tonnes of wheat to strengthen domestic supplies and stabilise flour prices.

The Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) has issued its third international wheat tender, with November 30 set as the deadline for submitting bids.

More than 160,000 tonnes of imported wheat have already arrived through three vessels, while agreements for another 550,000 tonnes have been signed.

Pakistan has announced plans to import an additional 800,000 metric tonnes of wheat as part of government efforts to address domestic supply shortages, maintain adequate national reserves and prevent further increases in flour prices across the country.

The decision comes as authorities seek to ensure a consistent supply of wheat to local markets, particularly in areas experiencing pressure on existing stocks and rising demand for flour.

The Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) has issued its third international tender for wheat imports, inviting suppliers to submit their bids by November 30, 2026.

The latest procurement initiative is intended to strengthen Pakistan’s wheat reserves and provide additional supplies to meet domestic consumption requirements.

According to officials, the government has already finalised agreements for the import of 550,000 metric tonnes of wheat. The newly announced plan to purchase another 800,000 metric tonnes represents a further step towards securing sufficient stocks for the domestic market.

Authorities said the primary objective of the imports was to maintain an uninterrupted wheat supply, strengthen national food reserves and reduce pressure on flour prices.

Wheat remains one of Pakistan’s most important staple crops, with millions of households depending on wheat flour for their daily food requirements. Any disruption in supply can directly affect consumers, particularly low-income families who spend a significant portion of their household budgets on essential food items.

The government’s latest decision follows the arrival of several imported wheat shipments at Karachi Port, where authorities have been receiving supplies intended for Karachi and other parts of Sindh.

Last week, a vessel carrying wheat imported from Romania arrived at Karachi Port as part of the ongoing procurement arrangements.

The ship, MV Caravus, transported approximately 58,488 metric tonnes of wheat and berthed at positions 14 and 15 of the Karachi Gateway Terminal (KGT).

The shipment was intended to help meet wheat requirements in Karachi and other areas of Sindh, where maintaining sufficient supplies is important for keeping flour mills operational and ensuring the availability of flour in local markets.

The arrival of MV Caravus marked the third imported wheat shipment handled at the Karachi Gateway Terminal under the government’s ongoing efforts to address supply shortages.

Port authorities also reported that two bulk carriers carrying a combined quantity of more than 100,000 metric tonnes of wheat were berthed at Karachi Port.

The Trading Corporation of Pakistan has so far imported more than 160,000 metric tonnes of wheat through three vessels, reflecting the government’s continuing efforts to supplement domestic stocks through international purchases.

The imported consignments are expected to support wheat availability in the domestic market and help reduce the risk of supply disruptions affecting flour production and distribution.

Officials have identified the maintenance of strategic wheat reserves as another important objective of the procurement programme. Adequate reserves are considered essential for responding to unexpected shortages, fluctuations in domestic production and changes in market demand.

The additional wheat imports are also intended to provide greater stability to the flour market, where supply conditions can influence prices paid by consumers.

By increasing the quantity of wheat available in the country, the government aims to ease pressure on existing stocks and support the continued availability of flour through established supply channels.

The TCP’s latest international tender will allow suppliers to submit proposals for the additional wheat procurement until November 30. Further import arrangements will depend on the tender process and the evaluation of bids received from international suppliers.

The new procurement initiative follows the government’s earlier agreements for 550,000 metric tonnes of wheat and the arrival of more than 160,000 metric tonnes through Karachi Port, as authorities continue efforts to maintain domestic wheat availability and stabilise flour prices.