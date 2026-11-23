Opposition Demands Imran Khan’s Transfer to Shifa Hospital Within 24 Hours, Seeks Court Intervention

Opposition leaders in the National Assembly and Senate have urged the judiciary to order Imran Khan’s transfer to Shifa International Hospital within 24 hours.

The letter demands a specialist medical board, access for his personal doctors, release of medical records and an end to solitary confinement.

Opposition leaders have also sought medical treatment for Bushra Bibi, restoration of family and legal meetings, and judicial monitoring of detention conditions.

Opposition leaders from Pakistan’s National Assembly and Senate have approached the superior judiciary, demanding the immediate transfer of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan to Shifa International Hospital within 24 hours, citing concerns over his medical care, detention conditions and the implementation of existing court orders.

In a formal letter addressed to the judiciary, the opposition leaders called for the enforcement of a court order dated August 18, 2026, which they said directed that the former prime minister be kept in a hospital.

The lawmakers maintained that the judicial directive must be implemented without further delay and requested immediate intervention to ensure that Imran Khan receives appropriate medical attention under the supervision of qualified specialists.

They demanded that a comprehensive medical board be established in coordination with Shifa International Hospital to assess the former prime minister’s health and determine the necessary course of treatment.

According to the letter, the proposed medical board should include a cardiologist, a retina specialist, a general surgeon and other relevant medical experts to conduct a thorough examination.

The opposition leaders also requested that Imran Khan’s medical assessment be carried out under the supervision of his personal physician, Dr Faisal, and his sister, Dr Uzma.

They stressed that both should be granted full and uninterrupted access throughout the medical examination process to ensure transparency and proper oversight of his treatment.

The letter further demanded that all medical records relating to Imran Khan be handed over to his family members and legal representatives within 24 hours.

The opposition leaders argued that access to medical information was necessary for his family and lawyers to understand his health condition and make informed decisions regarding his treatment and legal rights.

In addition to the medical demands, the lawmakers requested the appointment of a judicial officer or commission to oversee the implementation of court directives concerning the former prime minister.

They proposed that the monitoring authority should ensure compliance with the relevant orders and submit a detailed implementation report within seven days.

The letter also called for an immediate hearing of the pending contempt of court petition and appeals filed by Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi.

The opposition leaders sought accountability for officials they alleged had failed to comply with the August 18, 2026, court order, requesting appropriate action against those found responsible for violating judicial directions.

Raising concerns about the former prime minister’s detention conditions, the lawmakers demanded an immediate end to what they described as his solitary confinement.

They called for the restoration of his legal and personal rights, including regular communication with family members and unrestricted access to legal representation in accordance with applicable laws and court orders.

The letter specifically requested that Imran Khan be allowed weekly meetings with his family and be provided opportunities to communicate with his sons.

The opposition leaders also demanded that his lawyers be permitted to meet him regularly so that he could receive legal advice and participate effectively in proceedings concerning his cases.

They further called for access to books, newspapers and other permissible activities during his detention, arguing that such facilities were important for maintaining appropriate living conditions and protecting the rights of prisoners.

The lawmakers also raised concerns about the health and medical treatment of Bushra Bibi, demanding that she be transferred to an eye hospital selected by her family for a second surgical procedure.

They requested that arrangements for her treatment be made without unnecessary delay and that her family be allowed to choose the medical facility where the procedure would be performed.

The letter additionally demanded that Bushra Bibi’s medical records be provided promptly to her family and lawyers to facilitate consultation with medical professionals and ensure appropriate treatment.

Beyond the immediate medical concerns, the opposition leaders urged the judiciary to examine whether the detention conditions of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were consistent with international human rights standards.

They requested judicial directions requiring the government to ensure compliance with Pakistan’s obligations under international human rights agreements, particularly those addressing the treatment of detainees and protection against abuse.

The lawmakers specifically referred to the United Nations Convention against Torture and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), calling for their effective implementation.

They also sought an order directing the federal government to submit a report detailing its compliance with international human rights commitments, particularly those relevant to the detention and treatment of prisoners.

The opposition leaders maintained that judicial oversight was necessary to ensure the implementation of existing court orders, protect the legal rights of both detainees and address concerns regarding their medical treatment.

Their letter places several demands before the judiciary, including Imran Khan’s hospital transfer within 24 hours, the formation of a specialist medical board, access to medical records, restoration of family and legal meetings, medical arrangements for Bushra Bibi and a seven-day compliance report on the implementation of judicial directives.