Sindh denies MQM-P permission for November 29 rally and Bagh-e-Jinnah gathering

MQM-P sought permission for a rally on Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Faisal and a public gathering at Bagh-e-Jinnah.

Sindh Home Department sources cited law and order concerns as the reason for the decision.

The Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party also plans to hold a gathering on November 29 and applied for permission last month.

The Sindh Home Department has decided to turn down the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) request to hold two events in Karachi on November 29, according to sources in the department.

The sources said the department received MQM-P’s application three days ago. The party sought approval for a rally on Shahrah-e-Faisal and a public gathering at Bagh-e-Jinnah. The department decided against allowing either event because of the prevailing law and order situation, the sources said.

The Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party (STP) has also announced a public gathering for November 29. According to the sources, the STP submitted its application to the department last month.