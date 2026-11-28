Pakistan launches national framework to end child marriage

Federal and provincial authorities will work together to strengthen marriage registration and enforce a minimum marriage age of 18.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said the government aims to reach every household with its message on the harm child marriage causes.

Pakistan plans to form a joint working group with African countries to coordinate efforts to end the practice.

Pakistan has launched a national framework to end child marriage, with stronger marriage registration and public awareness at the centre of the effort. Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, the federal minister for law, justice and human rights, announced the framework at a ceremony on Friday.

Tarar said the federal government would work with the provinces to improve how marriages are registered so authorities can enforce a minimum marriage age of 18. He said compliance with child marriage laws was compulsory and those who violated them would face legal consequences. He also acknowledged the steps Punjab and Balochistan had taken to address the practice.

The minister said child marriage can cut short a girl’s education, limit her access to healthcare and reduce her opportunities to earn a living. He called for girls to have equal opportunities to study and participate in the economy, saying Pakistan could not achieve meaningful progress while half its population remained excluded.

Addressing claims that laws against child marriage conflict with Islamic principles, Tarar pointed to the Federal Shariat Court’s decision upholding Sindh’s child marriage legislation.

Tarar said enforcement would need sustained public support to change attitudes towards marrying girls at an early age. He described ending child marriage as a national responsibility and said the government wanted its message to reach every household.

Pakistan also intends to use its chairmanship of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to strengthen international cooperation on child marriage, Tarar said. Plans are under way to establish a joint working group with African countries to coordinate efforts.