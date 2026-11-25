Sindh begins wheat subsidy payments through Benazir Hari Card

The province launched subsidy distribution for the Rabi season on November 20.

Eligible growers can receive Rs4,000 per acre towards cultivation costs.

A further Rs2,000 per acre is tied to government wheat procurement.

Sindh has begun distributing financial assistance to small wheat growers through the Benazir Hari Card. The payments fall under the Sindh Wheat Growers Support Programme for the 2026–27 Rabi season. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari launched the distribution in Karachi on November 20.

The timing matters for growers budgeting for sowing. The first Rs4,000 per acre is intended to help meet cultivation expenses. The additional Rs2,000 per acre is payable when the government procures the wheat. Under the provincial cabinet’s eligibility rules, the subsidy covers farmers holding up to 25 acres.