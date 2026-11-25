Iqbal Academy completes Urdu translation of Allama Iqbal’s Persian poetry

The project covers Iqbal’s entire body of Persian poetry.

Federal Minister Aurangzeb Khan Khichi announced its completion on November 25.

An English translation is also nearing completion.

Iqbal Academy Pakistan has completed an Urdu translation of Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s entire body of Persian poetry. Federal Minister Aurangzeb Khan Khichi announced the development in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The project brings together in Urdu the part of Iqbal’s poetry that readers would otherwise need Persian to read in the original. Khichi said work on an English translation was also close to completion. His announcement did not specify when readers would be able to obtain either edition.