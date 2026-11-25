Punjab raises laptop scheme target to 112,000 as 3,562 students receive devices

The new target is 72,000 higher than the original allocation of 40,000 laptops.

Students at federally chartered universities in Islamabad received laptops at the Rawalpindi ceremony.

Another 451 students received Honhaar scholarships worth Rs41.48 million.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has raised the provincial laptop scheme target from 40,000 to 112,000. She announced the expansion on November 24 at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University in Rawalpindi, where 3,562 students received laptops.

The recipients study at federally chartered universities in Islamabad and received laptops equipped with 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processors. At the same ceremony, the province awarded Rs41.48 million in Honhaar scholarships to 451 students. The chief minister said the scholarships help students whose families struggle to meet education costs.