Ship carrying 50,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat docks at Karachi Port

The MV Zhong Chang docked at Karachi Port on Saturday with a wheat shipment earmarked primarily for Punjab.

The Trading Corporation of Pakistan has imported more than 200,000 metric tonnes of wheat aboard four vessels for Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Flour prices remain high despite the imports, with fine flour selling for Rs210 per kg in Karachi.

The bulk carrier MV Zhong Chang docked at Karachi Port on Saturday with 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat from Romania. The shipment is destined primarily for Punjab as part of a government import drive aimed at easing Pakistan’s flour shortage.

The vessel berthed at berths 13 and 14 of the KGTL terminal. The Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP), which manages the import drive, has brought in more than 200,000 metric tonnes of wheat aboard four vessels so far. Two shipments were allocated to Punjab, with one each for Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The imports have yet to bring down flour prices across the country, including in Karachi. Flour mill owners have raised the price of fine flour by Rs20 per kg and No. 2.5 flour by Rs15 per kg.

In Karachi, wheat has risen to Rs150 per kg. Fine flour is selling for Rs210 per kg, while No. 2.5 flour costs Rs180 per kg.