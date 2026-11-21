Malaysia to end visa-free entry for Indian travellers on January 1

Indian passport holders will need a visa to enter Malaysia from January 1, 2027.

Travellers can apply through Malaysia’s MyVISA portal from December 1, 2026.

Malaysia introduced the visa exemption in December 2023 to help its tourism industry recover from the pandemic.

Malaysia will end visa-free entry for Indian passport holders on December 31, 2026. The country’s Immigration Department confirmed in a November 17 notice that Indian nationals travelling from January 1, 2027, will need to obtain a valid visa before departure.

Applications under the new rules will open on Malaysia’s MyVISA online portal on December 1, giving travellers a month to prepare before the exemption expires.

Malaysia introduced visa-free entry for Indian nationals in December 2023 to attract more visitors and support the recovery of its travel industry after the COVID-19 pandemic. The exemption helped draw more Indian visitors, though concerns later emerged about its misuse.

In September 2026, India’s High Commission in Kuala Lumpur warned about Indian nationals entering Malaysia as tourists to seek employment. It also highlighted cases in which agents had allegedly misled travellers with promises of jobs in Malaysia.