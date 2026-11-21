Karachi cybercrime suspect Danish Pervaiz hospitalised after reported suicide attempt

Danish Pervaiz, also known as ‘Tattoo Man’, was taken to Jinnah Hospital on Saturday and underwent surgery.

He was on bail following his arrest by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency and was reportedly wanted by international agencies.

Investigators allege he sold sensitive data on the dark web for several years and received payments in digital currency.

Danish Pervaiz, a Karachi resident known as ‘Tattoo Man’, was rushed to Jinnah Hospital on Saturday after a reported suicide attempt. Doctors were operating on him at the time of the initial report.

Pervaiz was on bail following his arrest by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA). He was also reportedly wanted by international agencies.

Pervaiz reportedly worked for a food delivery company. NCCIA investigators allege that he was involved in hacking and had been selling sensitive data on the dark web for several years. At a press conference following his arrest, agency officials said he had received payments in digital currency for the alleged sales.