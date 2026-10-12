Schools and universities in several KP districts to remain closed today

Public and private educational institutions in Peshawar, Swabi, Mardan and Nowshera will remain closed on Monday, October 12.

Examinations scheduled for Monday in Mardan and Nowshera have also been cancelled.

District administrations have directed institutions to comply with the orders and advised families to follow official updates.

All public and private schools, colleges and universities in Peshawar, Swabi, Mardan and Nowshera will remain closed on Monday, October 12, according to announcements by the respective district administrations.

The closures come amid the prevailing situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and what the report described as the imposition of emergency rule in the province.

In Mardan, the deputy commissioner ordered all government and private schools, colleges and universities to suspend academic activities on October 12. All examinations and papers scheduled for the day have also been cancelled.

Nowshera Deputy Commissioner Gohar Zaman similarly announced the closure of all public and private educational institutions across the district. The district administration confirmed that academic activities would remain suspended and examinations scheduled for Monday would not take place.

In Swabi, the deputy commissioner and District Education Officer confirmed that all public and private educational institutions would remain closed for the day in view of the prevailing circumstances. Educational institutions in Peshawar will also remain closed on Monday.

The respective district administrations have issued separate closure notifications. Relevant authorities and heads of educational institutions have been directed to ensure strict compliance with the orders.

Students and parents have been advised to follow announcements from their respective institutions for further updates on academic activities and examination schedules.