FBR sets annual quotas for duty-free purchases and imports of white spirit and solvent oil

New manufacturers may receive a quota of up to 50% of their production capacity.

Existing manufacturers’ quotas will depend on production capacity and consumption over the past two years.

Manufacturers must use the materials within six months and report purchases and consumption every three months.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has amended the Federal Excise Rules to set annual limits on how much white spirit and solvent oil manufacturers can buy or import duty-free for industrial production.

Manufacturers must apply to the Commissioner Inland Revenue for a quota. Both the buyer and the supplier must hold valid Form L licences to qualify. For new manufacturers, the quota may be up to half their production capacity. For existing manufacturers, the FBR will consider both capacity and the amount of material used over the previous two years.

Manufacturers must use the approved materials within six months and submit quarterly reports to the FBR detailing how much they purchased and consumed.

The FBR may suspend or cancel a quota if a manufacturer exceeds the approved limit, submits incorrect information or transfers the materials to another location. Violations may also result in excise duty, a surcharge and financial penalties.