Salman Khan’s Mumbai event postponed after Nana Patekar’s death

Salman Khan was scheduled to attend a GB Realty event at Taj Lands End in Mumbai.

The programme was postponed as a mark of respect following Nana Patekar’s death at 75.

The actors worked together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 1996 film Khamoshi: The Musical.

An event featuring Bollywood actor Salman Khan in Mumbai was postponed on Thursday following the death of veteran actor Nana Patekar, his co-star in Khamoshi: The Musical.

Salman was due to attend the GB Realty programme at Taj Lands End in Bandra. Organisers postponed the gathering as a mark of respect after news of Nana’s death emerged.

The two actors shared the screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 1996 musical drama, which also featured Manisha Koirala and Seema Biswas. Nana portrayed Joseph, the father of Manisha’s character Annie, while Salman played Raj.

Nana reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa in the early hours of Thursday, October 8. According to reports, doctors performed CPR for around 45 minutes before he was declared dead at approximately 5:20am. He was 75.

His last reported public appearance came just four days earlier, when he attended the Samraat Club International installation ceremony in Dona Paula, Goa, on October 4.

Born Vishwanath Patekar on January 1, 1951, Nana began his acting career in theatre before making his film debut in Gaman in 1978. Over the following decades, he established himself through performances across crime dramas, action films and comedies.