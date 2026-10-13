Rupee edges higher against US dollar, closes at 276.96

The Pakistani rupee gained one paisa to settle at 276.96 against the dollar on Tuesday.

The dollar remained near its highest levels since April last year amid rising geopolitical tensions.

Oil prices declined as traders weighed Saudi supply risks against potential additional diesel supplies from Russia.

The Pakistani rupee posted a marginal gain against the US dollar in the interbank market on Tuesday, closing at 276.96 compared with 276.97 in the previous session.

The one-paisa improvement extended the local currency’s modest gains after Monday’s closing rate.

In international markets, the US dollar remained firm in early Asian trading following a holiday in some US markets. Renewed attacks on energy infrastructure in the Middle East and Ukraine heightened geopolitical concerns.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, stood at 102.56 in subdued trading after rising 0.3% on Monday. The index remained close to its highest levels since April last year.

The euro was little changed at $1.1159, while the British pound held steady at $1.3209. Against the Japanese yen, the dollar slipped 0.1% to 158.435 following the release of wholesale price data from the Bank of Japan.

The figures showed Japanese wholesale prices increased 6.8% year-on-year in September, below the median market forecast of 7.6%.

Meanwhile, the Chinese yuan remained near its strongest level in four years, trading steadily at 6.6950 per dollar in the offshore market.

Oil prices, a key influence on Pakistan’s import costs and currency outlook, eased on Tuesday and were heading towards their first decline in nearly a week. Traders assessed the threat to supplies from attacks on Saudi Arabia alongside the prospect of additional diesel supplies from Russia.

Brent crude futures fell $1.30, or 1.2%, to $105.35 a barrel by 0329 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures declined $1.25, or 1.3%, to $92.49 a barrel.

Both benchmarks had gained nearly $2 a barrel in the previous session, when Brent settled at its highest level since September 15.