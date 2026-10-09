Rajab Butt Faces Criticism After Asking Fans to Save Rs2,000 for Debut Film

Rajab Butt has asked followers to start saving money to watch his upcoming debut film in cinemas.

The YouTuber said around Rs2,000 would cover a cinema ticket and popcorn and urged fans to support him on the big screen.

His appeal drew mixed reactions online, with several social media users criticising and mocking the request.

Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt has become the subject of fresh social media debate ahead of his big-screen debut after asking his followers to start setting aside money to watch his upcoming film in cinemas.

In a video message circulating on social media, Rajab directly appealed to his large online fan base to support his move from YouTube to cinema.

He encouraged followers to start saving small amounts of money ahead of the film’s release, suggesting that around Rs2,000 would be enough to cover a cinema ticket and popcorn. Rajab said he wanted his supporters to turn up at cinemas when the movie is released and assured them they would not regret watching it.

The YouTuber referred to the support he has received throughout his digital career, saying his followers had helped him achieve major milestones and records on YouTube. He said he now hoped to see a similar response when he makes his cinema debut.

Rajab also encouraged his followers to watch the movie with their families or friends, describing the upcoming project as a family entertainer.

However, his appeal received a mixed response on social media. While some followers supported his upcoming venture, several users criticised his request that fans specifically save money for tickets and popcorn. Some responded with sarcastic comments, while others questioned why a successful social media personality was asking followers to set aside their money for his film.

The criticism has brought additional attention to Rajab’s transition from digital content creation to mainstream Pakistani cinema. He has built a substantial audience through YouTube, and his upcoming film will mark his first major appearance as a cinema lead.

The project is being directed by filmmaker Syed Faisal Bukhari, while Sarmad Ibrahim has written the screenplay. Actress Amar Khan is playing the female lead, with veteran Pakistani stars Resham, Saba Faisal and Babar Ali also part of the cast.

The production has already completed its first major shooting spell in Chiniot, Punjab. Amar Khan earlier shared footage from the shoot and confirmed that the first schedule had been wrapped, while videos also showed Rajab and Amar interacting with fans during filming.

Rajab has previously expressed confidence in the strength of his online following and its potential to translate into cinema audiences. His latest request, however, has ensured that the film is generating debate on social media even before reaching theatres.