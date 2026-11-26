Gold falls Rs11,500 per tola in Pakistan as global price hits lowest level in over a year
- The price of 24-karat gold fell to Rs373,936 per tola in Pakistan.
- Ten grams of 22-karat gold became Rs9,039 cheaper, while silver fell by Rs224 per tola.
- International spot gold dropped 2% to $3,483.59 per ounce.
Gold prices fell in Pakistan as the international market touched its lowest level in more than a year. The All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported that a tola of 24-karat gold fell by Rs11,500 to Rs373,936. The price of 10 grams dropped by Rs9,860 to Rs320,589.
|Metal and purity
|Weight
|Previous price
|New price
|Decrease
|24-karat gold
|1 tola
|Rs385,436
|Rs373,936
|Rs11,500
|24-karat gold
|10 grams
|Rs330,449
|Rs320,589
|Rs9,860
|22-karat gold
|10 grams
|Rs302,922
|Rs293,883
|Rs9,039
|Silver
|1 tola
|Rs4,687
|Rs4,463
|Rs224
|Silver
|10 grams
|Rs4,018
|Rs3,826
|Rs192
In the international spot market, gold fell 2% to $3,483.59 per ounce, its lowest price since September 2025. The decline followed the release of US inflation figures, which weakened expectations that the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates next month.
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Spot gold has lost nearly 37% of its value since reaching a record high earlier in the year. In its update on Pakistani bullion prices, the jewellers’ association quoted a separate international rate of $3,514 per ounce, down $115 from $3,629.