Gold falls Rs11,500 per tola in Pakistan as global price hits lowest level in over a year

The price of 24-karat gold fell to Rs373,936 per tola in Pakistan.

Ten grams of 22-karat gold became Rs9,039 cheaper, while silver fell by Rs224 per tola.

International spot gold dropped 2% to $3,483.59 per ounce.

Gold prices fell in Pakistan as the international market touched its lowest level in more than a year. The All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported that a tola of 24-karat gold fell by Rs11,500 to Rs373,936. The price of 10 grams dropped by Rs9,860 to Rs320,589.

Metal and purity Weight Previous price New price Decrease 24-karat gold 1 tola Rs385,436 Rs373,936 Rs11,500 24-karat gold 10 grams Rs330,449 Rs320,589 Rs9,860 22-karat gold 10 grams Rs302,922 Rs293,883 Rs9,039 Silver 1 tola Rs4,687 Rs4,463 Rs224 Silver 10 grams Rs4,018 Rs3,826 Rs192

In the international spot market, gold fell 2% to $3,483.59 per ounce, its lowest price since September 2025. The decline followed the release of US inflation figures, which weakened expectations that the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates next month.

Spot gold has lost nearly 37% of its value since reaching a record high earlier in the year. In its update on Pakistani bullion prices, the jewellers’ association quoted a separate international rate of $3,514 per ounce, down $115 from $3,629.