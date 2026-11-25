Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Presented With Pure Gold Crown During Rawalpindi Visit

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz received a warm welcome from thousands of people during her visit to Rawalpindi.

A local jewellery association presented the chief minister with a specially designed pure gold crown.

Traders, women, students and political workers welcomed her with flower petals, traditional drumbeats and slogans.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was presented with a specially crafted pure gold crown during her visit to Rawalpindi on Tuesday, where thousands of residents gathered at various locations across the city to welcome her.

The crown was commissioned by the All Pakistan Registered Small Gems and Jewellery and Tool Association, which arranged its preparation through its own resources.

The association’s Zonal Chairman, Ghulam Mustafa, placed the gold crown on the chief minister’s head during the reception. According to the association’s office-bearers, the gesture was intended to express gratitude and extend a special welcome to Maryam Nawaz on her arrival in Rawalpindi.

The chief minister received an enthusiastic reception throughout her visit, with large crowds gathering along streets, alleys and commercial areas. Residents showered flower petals and displayed welcoming posters as her convoy passed through different parts of the city.

Traditional celebrations were also organised in local markets, where drumbeats in the distinctive Rawalpindi style added to the festivities. A traditional horse dance was arranged as part of the welcoming celebrations.

Members of the local business community and a large number of women also participated in the reception, gathering at different locations to greet the Punjab chief minister.

Meanwhile, students of Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University lined both sides of the road outside the university to welcome Maryam Nawaz. Political workers also assembled near the university’s entrance, chanting slogans as the chief minister arrived.

The weight and monetary value of the gold crown were not disclosed.