Punjab cabinet reaffirms plan for 5,000 electric buses, approves 50 AI-equipped police vehicles

The cabinet approved 50 electric vehicles equipped with artificial intelligence for Punjab Police and 10 operational vehicles for Murree Police.

The Prisons Department received approval to fill 3,080 vacancies, while 91 development schemes were added to the provincial programme across three districts.

A Rs9 billion grant will fund repairs to flood-damaged infrastructure, canal desilting and the continued operation of lift irrigation schemes.

The Punjab cabinet reaffirmed its plan to introduce 5,000 electric buses across the province and approved 50 AI-equipped electric vehicles for Punjab Police. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired the cabinet’s 38th meeting, which also cleared the purchase of 10 operational vehicles for Murree Police.

The cabinet authorised recruitment against 3,080 vacant posts in the Prisons Department and approved fresh appointments at the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau. It also allocated additional funds for the Safe Prisons Punjab project.

Dera Ghazi Khan accounted for 62 of the 91 schemes the cabinet approved for inclusion in Punjab’s Annual Development Programme. Muzaffargarh accounted for 27 and Okara for two. The cabinet also released funds for urgent repairs to a bus stand in poor condition. Maryam directed lawmakers to ensure work begins immediately on approved projects and asked departments why damaged roads had gone unrepaired until she intervened.

The cabinet approved a supplementary grant of Rs9 billion to restore flood-damaged infrastructure, remove silt from canals and keep lift irrigation schemes running. It also sanctioned an additional Rs5 billion for the Punjab Institute of Neurosciences for the 2026–27 financial year and a Rs500 million grant for the Punjab Judicial Academy.

On food prices, Maryam tasked Food Minister Salma Butt with bringing down the price of flour. The cabinet separately approved a dairy supply chain project and the provision of 450 laptops to students at Kinnaird College for Women in Lahore.

In Lahore, responsibility for restoring Kamran Baradari will pass from the Parks and Horticulture Authority to the Punjab Archaeology Department. The cabinet also approved protected heritage status for historic buildings and bazaars in Rawalpindi’s old city, as well as the reconstruction, renovation and expansion of Punjab House in Murree.

Ministers approved the Punjab Women Hostels Authority Rules 2026 under the authority’s 2023 law, along with amendments to police service rules and regulations governing motor vehicle transactions. The cabinet also cleared the proposed Punjab Electric Power Regulatory Authority Bill 2026 and approved the Multan Development Authority’s annual budget estimates.

The cabinet agreed to add 200 acres to Quaid-i-Azam Business Park in Sheikhupura. Maryam gave the relevant authorities one week to review restrictions on setting up new cement plants or expanding existing plants in prohibited areas and submit a decision.

Cabinet members praised the public response to Maryam’s recent visits to several cities. She credited ministers, advisers and special assistants for the work that residents had welcomed. She said she judged success by whether conditions improved from one day to the next and cited the completion of a target to build 250,000 homes. She also acknowledged the financial difficulties facing households.

Recalling the reception she received after two and a half years, Maryam said people showered her with flowers and residents of Rawalpindi presented her with copies of the Holy Quran. She also welcomed Sikh pilgrims visiting Punjab and said she had ordered officials to provide luggage trolleys after seeing pilgrims carrying their bags on their heads.