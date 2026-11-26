PIA cancels two UK flights, switches to its own Boeing 777s

PIA cancelled flight PK-786 from London to Islamabad and PK-710 from Manchester to Lahore.

The airline says it will use its own Boeing 777s for all UK services from November 26.

PIA is contacting affected passengers to rebook them on later flights.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) cancelled two flights from the UK to Pakistan just before check-in was due to open at London and Manchester airports. A PIA spokesperson said Norse Atlantic Airways, which had been operating flights for the carrier, suspended those services without warning.

PIA had taken two aircraft on wet lease from Norse Atlantic to support its UK routes. Following the disruption, the spokesperson said PIA had completed arrangements to resume its regular UK schedule using its own Boeing 777 aircraft from November 26. The change ends its reliance on the leased aircraft for those flights.

The airline expressed regret over the disruption and said it was contacting passengers booked on the cancelled flights to arrange other departures. Travellers can check their flight status or request booking changes through PIA’s official website or call centre.