PTI long march reaches Peshawar, next phase to be announced in Swabi

Sohail Afridi’s convoy reached Peshawar on October 8 as the march entered its fifth day.

Charsadda, Mardan and Swabi are the next scheduled stops, with the onward destination still undecided.

PTI is demanding Imran Khan’s release, while the federal government has warned against entering Islamabad.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s long march entered Peshawar on Thursday, October 8, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi leading the convoy. The procession remains within the province, and the party has yet to confirm when or whether it will proceed towards Islamabad.

the scenes inside Peshawar…. https://t.co/CVxImPCeud — THE UNKNOWN MAN (@Theunk5555) October 8, 2026

Under the revised schedule, participants are due to reach Charsadda on October 9 for an overnight stay before travelling to Mardan on October 10 and Swabi on October 11. Afridi has said he will announce the next phase of the protest in Swabi.

Peshawar has once again won our hearts 😍 https://t.co/Lu56puMBmv — Samy 🇵🇰 (@_Samy_tweets) October 8, 2026

PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has said the programme through Mardan and Swabi will proceed as announced. The leadership will decide the subsequent course of action, while the party remains open to negotiations.

The march began on October 4 at Gandi Chowk in Lakki Marwat after its original September 27 launch was postponed amid security restrictions and unsuccessful negotiations with the federal government. PTI is seeking the release of jailed founder Imran Khan and greater access to him for doctors, relatives and party representatives. The party also describes the protest as a campaign for constitutional supremacy and the rule of law.

After leaving Lakki Marwat, the convoy travelled through Kohat and stayed overnight near Mattani on the outskirts of Peshawar. It moved through Khyber on October 7 before entering Peshawar the following evening, passing through Hayatabad Toll Plaza and later locations including Bhana Mari.

An earlier proposal to reach Khairabad, near the Punjab–Attock border, on October 8 and announce the next move there was dropped. Routes through Swabi, Nowshera and Hazara have been discussed, but no final onward route has been confirmed.

PTI leaders expect more supporters to join as the procession moves through the province. The party has said it hopes the convoy will develop into one of the country’s largest long marches by the time it reaches Swabi.

Police estimates cited in reporting placed participation in the moving convoy at a few thousand people, with around 1,500 vehicles travelling within Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. These estimates relate to the procession on the move rather than crowds gathering at individual stops.

The protest followed unsuccessful talks involving PTI, the government and PPP representatives. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said negotiations had collapsed, while federal authorities deployed security personnel and erected barriers around Islamabad to prevent marchers from entering the capital.

The federal government has also raised the possibility of governor’s rule or an emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as tensions with the provincial administration continue.

Afridi has maintained that the protest is peaceful and constitutional. In remarks describing its pace, he compared the current stage to a Test cricket match, suggesting that shorter and faster formats would follow later.

Security measures affected parts of Peshawar during the convoy’s arrival. Mobile services were disrupted in some areas, and some private schools closed as the procession moved through the city.