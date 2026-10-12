Sohail Afridi in protective custody, not arrested, says Tarar after PTI claim

Tarar says Sohail Afridi is in protective custody, disputing PTI’s claim that he was arrested.

PTI also claims provincial president Junaid Akbar was detained; his status remains unconfirmed in the available account.

The minister says the KP Assembly’s status has been suspended and a new administrative setup will run the province.

Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar has said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi is in protective custody and has not been arrested, following a PTI statement claiming that Afridi and provincial party president Junaid Akbar had been taken into custody.

Speaking on Dunya News programme “Tonight with Samar Abbas”, Tarar also said the status of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly had been suspended and that a new administrative setup would oversee the province.

His remarks came amid emergency measures and the reported imposition of governor’s rule in KP. Earlier, a statement shared on social media by Akbar’s team claimed that both PTI leaders had been arrested. That claim had not been independently verified, and Tarar’s reported remarks did not clarify Akbar’s custody status.

Discussing the province’s political future, the information minister ruled out an in-house change and said Afridi’s return was not under consideration. He also announced that a National Assembly session would be convened on Tuesday.

Tarar sharply criticised the PTI-led provincial administration’s handling of terrorism, accusing it of failing to treat the security threat seriously. He alleged that there was evidence linking certain individuals to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

The minister further accused Afridi of visiting different locations and holding discussions with militants concerning their associates. He alleged that these activities placed people’s lives at risk for political objectives. The available account did not include evidence substantiating these allegations or a response from Afridi or the provincial government.

Tarar also claimed that PTI workers had planned to set fire to and vandalise the Governor House, but that the public had not turned out in support of the alleged plan.

He claimed that Shafi Jan had fled and that no one remained to lead the proposed long march. Describing Afridi as politically weak, the minister criticised his activities across the province and questioned the provincial government’s intentions in addressing terrorism.

Before Tarar’s television appearance, reports suggested that federal authorities were considering legal and administrative measures concerning statements made by Afridi. Consultations were also reportedly underway over KP’s security challenges and law and order situation.

Sources had claimed that the government decided to restrict Afridi’s movements, although the scope of those restrictions and their implementation were initially unclear.

Meanwhile, security arrangements were reportedly strengthened at key locations in Peshawar, with increased surveillance of sensitive areas. According to sources, security agencies were instructed to remain vigilant amid concerns over law and order.

Tarar said the government would also pursue the arrest of individuals absconding in connection with the May 9 cases.