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Power companies seek to recover Rs23.33 billion from electricity consumers

Usman Malik November 7, 2026
  • Power distribution companies have asked NEPRA to approve the recovery under a quarterly tariff adjustment.
  • The proposed adjustment would apply nationwide, including to K-Electric customers in Karachi.
  • NEPRA will hold a public hearing before deciding on the request.
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Power distribution companies have filed a petition with the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) seeking permission to recover Rs23.33 billion from electricity consumers through a quarterly tariff adjustment. If approved, the adjustment would raise electricity bills across Pakistan, including for K-Electric customers in Karachi.

The petition covers costs for a quarter of the financial year. The companies are seeking to recover expenses linked to changes in fuel prices, capacity payments and operating costs.

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NEPRA will review the companies’ cost claims at a public hearing before issuing its decision. Any approved amount would be added to electricity bills in the coming months. The regulator’s decision will determine whether consumers pay the adjustment in a single bill or in instalments.

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