Power companies seek to recover Rs23.33 billion from electricity consumers

Power distribution companies have asked NEPRA to approve the recovery under a quarterly tariff adjustment.

The proposed adjustment would apply nationwide, including to K-Electric customers in Karachi.

NEPRA will hold a public hearing before deciding on the request.

Power distribution companies have filed a petition with the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) seeking permission to recover Rs23.33 billion from electricity consumers through a quarterly tariff adjustment. If approved, the adjustment would raise electricity bills across Pakistan, including for K-Electric customers in Karachi.

The petition covers costs for a quarter of the financial year. The companies are seeking to recover expenses linked to changes in fuel prices, capacity payments and operating costs.

NEPRA will review the companies’ cost claims at a public hearing before issuing its decision. Any approved amount would be added to electricity bills in the coming months. The regulator’s decision will determine whether consumers pay the adjustment in a single bill or in instalments.