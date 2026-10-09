PM’s SPARK and ELEVATE programme announces grants up to Rs200 million, applications close October 26

SPARK provides up to Rs100 million per project to develop working prototypes, while ELEVATE offers up to Rs200 million to prepare proven technologies for market.

Pakistan-based registered universities, research organisations, startups and businesses can apply under the relevant funding stream.

Applications close on October 26, 2026, with funding awarded through a competitive process for projects lasting up to 18 months.

Ignite–National Technology Fund, under the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, has opened applications for the Prime Minister’s SPARK and ELEVATE programme, offering research and innovation grants of up to Rs200 million per project.

The national initiative supports technologies at different stages of development, helping researchers and businesses turn new ideas into working prototypes and advance existing innovations towards commercial use. Applications must be submitted by October 26, 2026.

SPARK offers funding of up to Rs100 million per project for early-stage research and prototype development. It covers Technology Readiness Levels 1–5, supporting projects that still need to establish technical feasibility and demonstrate a functional solution.

ELEVATE provides up to Rs200 million per project for technologies that already have a working prototype or advanced model. Covering Technology Readiness Levels 6–8, the stream supports product refinement, testing, validation, certification, pilot deployment and preparation for market entry.

Projects under either stream can run for up to 18 months. Ignite envisages awarding up to 60 grants annually, including up to 30 each under SPARK and ELEVATE, subject to evaluation, approvals and available funding.

Applicants must represent legally registered organisations based in Pakistan. Individuals without a registered entity cannot apply independently.

SPARK is open to eligible universities, research organisations, startups and small and medium-sized enterprises. Applications must be submitted by a principal investigator nominated by the lead organisation.

ELEVATE applications must be led by an industry organisation, such as a startup, SME or large enterprise. The organisation must nominate a project director and a commercial lead responsible for commercialisation and market entry. Applicants must also provide details of a pilot deployment site or first customer where the proposed product or service will be tested.

The programme welcomes projects across a broad range of sectors. Identified areas include advanced manufacturing, agriculture and water systems, energy efficiency, digital healthcare, smart cities, connectivity and digital infrastructure, security, education and smart transport. These themes serve as guidance rather than an exclusive list of eligible sectors.

Collaboration between universities, research institutions and industry is encouraged. International partners may also participate where they contribute technical expertise, market access or the ability to scale a solution, although the application and grant must be administered through a registered Pakistan-based organisation.

Industry contributions, including cash or resources, can strengthen a proposal. No fixed minimum contribution has been specified, but applicants offering such support must provide evidence of the commitment.

Applications must be submitted online through segms.ignite.org.pk, the programme’s official grant management portal. Submissions by email, post or hand will not be accepted.

The application process has two stages. Applicants first submit a project concept outlining their idea, which Ignite screens for eligibility, relevance and quality. Only approved concepts proceed to the second stage, where applicants submit a detailed technical proposal, budget and supporting documents.

For the initial SPARK application, candidates need the principal investigator’s CV and a letter of intent from the lead organisation. ELEVATE applicants need CVs for the project director, industry lead and commercial lead, alongside letters of intent from relevant partners.

Detailed proposals may require signed partnership agreements, team CVs, a budget prepared on the prescribed template, a project schedule and milestone plan, declarations of originality and conflicts of interest, and evidence of the organisation’s authorised signatory.

Applicants can save their progress and return to complete the forms. However, a project concept cannot be edited or withdrawn once submitted. Applicants can check submission and review status through their portal accounts.

Funding will be awarded through a competitive, merit-based evaluation process involving concept screening, detailed assessment, independent expert review, ranking and financial scrutiny. Registration or submission does not guarantee a grant.

Approved grants will be released in phases through the lead organisation. The first payment requires a signed grant agreement, completion of legal formalities and an approved work plan. Later payments depend on satisfactory completion of agreed milestones.

The grants can cover approved project costs such as technical personnel, equipment, consumables, institutional overhead, travel and other relevant expenses. ELEVATE also allows eligible commercialisation costs, including patent filing, legal and financial advice, branding, marketing and regulatory compliance.

You can Apply / Register at https://segms.ignite.org.pk/guidelines/

Proposals must contain original work. Applicants must disclose any permitted use of generative AI, which may assist with tasks such as language editing, translation and formatting, while the core research and technical content must remain their own.