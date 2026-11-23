PM Shehbaz Announces Rs 112 Billion Housing Loans for 18,500 Families Under Apna Ghar Programme

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says Rs112 billion in housing loans has been disbursed under the Apna Ghar Programme, with 18,500 families benefiting during its initial six and a half months.

The government has approved housing loans worth Rs500 billion and aims to increase total disbursements to Rs1,000 billion within the next six months.

The prime minister has directed banks to speed up loan approvals, ensure transparency and provide housing opportunities to low-income families without political discrimination.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced that the government has disbursed Rs112 billion in housing loans under the Apna Ghar Programme, helping thousands of low-income families move closer to owning their homes.

Addressing a ceremony held to review the programme’s progress, the prime minister said the initiative had achieved significant results within a relatively short period, with Rs100 billion distributed during its first six and a half months to support the construction of 18,500 houses.

He said the total amount disbursed had now increased to Rs112 billion, reflecting the government’s continued efforts to expand affordable housing opportunities for families struggling to build or purchase their own homes.

Shehbaz Sharif revealed that housing loans worth Rs500 billion had already been approved under the programme, while the government was working towards a much larger target of Rs1,000 billion in loan disbursements over the next six months.

The prime minister expressed confidence that the target would be achieved through cooperation between financial institutions and government departments. He announced that another ceremony would be organised once the Rs1,000 billion milestone was reached.

Congratulating the families who had received financial assistance, Shehbaz Sharif said owning a home was a major achievement for ordinary citizens and that the programme was bringing happiness, security and dignity to thousands of households.

He emphasised that the government would not impose an artificial limit on the number of homes provided to deserving families.

According to the prime minister, whether the country required 100,000, 200,000 or even 500,000 houses for low-income households, the government should continue working to meet that demand.

He said affordable housing was a basic requirement for improving living standards and ensuring that financially disadvantaged citizens could lead more secure lives.

The prime minister also issued clear instructions to banks participating in the programme, directing them to process housing loan applications promptly and avoid unnecessary delays.

He warned that political interference in the approval and distribution of housing loans would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Shehbaz Sharif maintained that applicants had not been questioned about their political affiliations during the loan approval process, describing this approach as evidence of the programme’s commitment to transparency and merit.

He further stated that no incidents of corruption or favouritism had occurred in the distribution of loans, stressing that financial assistance should be provided solely on the basis of eligibility.

The prime minister urged government departments and banking institutions to work closely together to identify and remove administrative obstacles that could prevent deserving families from obtaining housing loans.

Recognising the contribution of financial institutions, he announced that the five banks participating in the initiative would be given the status of “Ambassadors at Large” for the Apna Ghar Programme.

He also proposed issuing blue passports to representatives of the participating banks, suggesting that their owners and chief executive officers could decide who should receive the proposed facility.

During his address, Shehbaz Sharif recalled the introduction of the Aashiana Housing Scheme in Punjab under the leadership of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

He said the initiative was initially launched to provide affordable homes to ordinary citizens and was later expanded through projects including Aashiana Iqbal and housing developments in other cities.

The prime minister emphasised that both federal and provincial governments had a responsibility to cooperate in addressing Pakistan’s housing needs.

He said providing equal opportunities and protecting the rights of all citizens should remain central to government policies, particularly when implementing welfare programmes.

Shehbaz Sharif also stressed that practical measures for the welfare of ordinary people were necessary for national progress. He said Pakistan could secure its rightful position internationally through collective efforts, cooperation and policies focused on improving citizens’ lives.

He thanked Federal Housing Minister Riaz Hussain Pirzada for his contribution to advancing the Apna Ghar Programme and supporting its implementation.

Speaking at the ceremony, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said Pakistan was gradually moving towards economic stability under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He explained that the government’s economic policies were focused not only on improving financial indicators but also on ensuring that the benefits of economic recovery reached ordinary citizens.

The finance minister highlighted the importance of supporting small businesses, describing their growth as a major government priority for strengthening economic activity and creating opportunities.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar also addressed the gathering, saying several meetings had been conducted to ensure the successful implementation of the housing initiative.

He acknowledged the important role played by women in creating and maintaining family homes, noting that many women had contributed to the construction of houses and transformed them into comfortable living spaces for their families.

Tarar said the programme represented an important step towards improving the lives of households seeking permanent and secure accommodation.

Housing Minister Riaz Hussain Pirzada said the Apna Ghar Programme would continue expanding to reach more eligible families across Pakistan.

He credited the prime minister’s personal attention and regular monitoring for the progress achieved so far, expressing confidence that the initiative would meet its future targets.

Meanwhile, Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) Chairman Muhammad Hanif Gohar said the construction industry was committed to supporting the government’s housing vision.

He announced that the industry was working towards achieving a target of 125,000 houses under the prime minister’s initiative, highlighting the role of private-sector developers in expanding housing construction and supporting the programme’s objectives.