Pakistan Issues Nationwide WhatsApp Security Alert Over Dangerous Vulnerabilities

Pakistan’s National Cyber Emergency Response Team has warned WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business users about serious security vulnerabilities affecting multiple platforms.

Cybercriminals could exploit malicious messages, fake order notifications and harmful files to steal information, expose IP addresses or delete locally stored data.

Users have been advised to update WhatsApp immediately, disable automatic media downloads and avoid suspicious links and messages from unknown senders.

Pakistan’s National Cyber Emergency Response Team (National CERT) has issued an important cybersecurity advisory warning millions of WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business users about potentially dangerous security vulnerabilities that could put their personal information, private conversations and devices at risk.

The advisory highlights several weaknesses affecting WhatsApp applications across Android, iOS, Windows and Mac platforms, urging users to take immediate precautions to protect their accounts and sensitive information.

According to the national cybersecurity authority, attackers could exploit these vulnerabilities through specially crafted messages, malicious media files and deceptive links, potentially gaining access to sensitive information or causing damage to files stored on affected devices.

One of the major concerns identified in the advisory involves fraudulent messages containing fake order details. Such messages could be designed to exploit security weaknesses, potentially resulting in the deletion of local files or exposure of information stored in WhatsApp chat databases.

The warning is particularly relevant for individuals and businesses that regularly receive customer orders, delivery confirmations and payment-related messages through WhatsApp.

Cybercriminals may disguise harmful content as legitimate business communications, making it difficult for unsuspecting recipients to distinguish between genuine messages and potential security threats.

The advisory also identifies a vulnerability involving certificate verification associated with Meta AI, WhatsApp’s artificial intelligence functionality.

According to National CERT, this weakness could potentially allow attackers to discover a user’s device IP address, exposing technical information that could be misused in further cyberattacks.

The authority warned that attackers might attempt to exploit the vulnerability by sending spam messages designed to trigger the security weakness.

Another significant concern involves malicious media files and website links. The advisory warns that specially prepared files or URLs sent by attackers could potentially execute harmful content on vulnerable devices.

Such attacks could place users at risk of unauthorised access, information theft or other forms of device compromise, depending on the vulnerability being exploited.

Windows users have been specifically warned about a security issue involving malicious files disguised as ordinary documents.

According to the advisory, dangerous files could appear to be legitimate attachments, potentially misleading users into opening them. Once opened, these files could execute harmful code on affected computers.

This creates additional risks for businesses, office employees and individuals who frequently exchange documents, invoices and other attachments through WhatsApp Desktop.

National CERT has urged users to install the latest available versions of WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business without delay to reduce exposure to known security vulnerabilities.

The authority emphasised that application updates should only be downloaded through trusted and official sources, including the Google Play Store, Apple App Store and official WhatsApp distribution channels.

Users have been strongly discouraged from installing unofficial or modified versions of WhatsApp, as such applications may lack important security protections or introduce additional privacy risks.

The advisory also recommends exercising particular caution when receiving messages containing order confirmations, purchase details or delivery information from unfamiliar numbers.

Users should avoid opening suspicious attachments or interacting with unexpected messages, especially when they appear to contain unusual files or unfamiliar website addresses.

National CERT has further warned against clicking on questionable promotional links and suspicious Click-to-WhatsApp messages, which may be used to lure users into potentially harmful interactions.

Another recommended precaution is disabling automatic media downloads within WhatsApp settings.

By preventing photographs, videos and documents from downloading automatically, users can reduce unnecessary exposure to potentially malicious files received from unknown contacts or suspicious groups.

WhatsApp users can review these options through the application’s Settings menu under Storage and Data, where automatic media download preferences can be adjusted.

The cybersecurity authority has also advised users to block and report suspicious accounts rather than engaging with unknown senders who repeatedly share questionable links, attachments or promotional content.

Businesses using WhatsApp Business have been encouraged to exercise similar caution, particularly when handling customer communications, invoices, order requests and other documents received from unfamiliar contacts.

The advisory underscores the importance of keeping messaging applications updated and treating unexpected attachments with caution, as cybercriminals increasingly use familiar communication platforms to distribute harmful content.

National CERT’s warning applies to users across multiple operating systems, although the specific vulnerabilities and potential consequences may differ depending on the application version and device platform.

Users are advised to review their WhatsApp security settings, install official updates and remain cautious when interacting with unfamiliar messages to minimise the risk of personal information exposure, file loss and device compromise.