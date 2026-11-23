FBR Makes Electronic Production Monitoring Mandatory for Paper Manufacturers, Sets December 15 Deadline

The Federal Board of Revenue has ordered all paper and paperboard manufacturers to install electronic production monitoring systems by December 15, 2026.

Manufacturers must electronically track production quantities, maintain video surveillance and provide the necessary electricity, internet and IT infrastructure.

Factories will not be allowed to remove paper products without the required monitoring, while businesses involved exclusively in cutting and printing are exempt.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has introduced mandatory electronic production monitoring for Pakistan’s paper and paperboard manufacturing industry, directing all relevant manufacturers to install the required systems by December 15, 2026, as part of efforts to strengthen production oversight and improve tax compliance.

The new requirements have been introduced through Sales Tax General Order No. 38 of 2026, which makes it compulsory for paper and paperboard manufacturers to install electronic monitoring equipment on every paper machine and production line operating within their facilities.

Under the directives, manufacturers must ensure that their production activities are electronically recorded through systems capable of measuring, weighing and counting finished products. The monitoring process will also take into account the grade and grams per square metre (GSM) of paper and paperboard being manufactured.

The GSM measurement, which indicates the weight of paper per square metre, will allow production to be monitored according to the specifications of different paper products. This will help establish more detailed electronic records of manufacturing output across the industry.

The FBR has also imposed restrictions on the movement of manufactured goods, making it mandatory for factories to ensure that the prescribed electronic monitoring is in place before paper or paperboard products are removed from their premises.

Under the new rules, manufacturers will not be permitted to dispatch or remove paper and paperboard from production facilities without complying with the electronic monitoring requirements.

The directives apply not only to conventional paper and paperboard manufacturing facilities but also to toll manufacturers and composite industrial units involved in paper production.

Toll manufacturers, which produce goods on behalf of other businesses, will be required to comply with the same monitoring requirements as other manufacturers. Similarly, composite units operating integrated production facilities will fall within the scope of the new regulations.

However, the FBR has provided an exemption for businesses engaged exclusively in paper cutting and printing activities. Such businesses will not be required to install the electronic production monitoring systems under the newly issued order.

To ensure effective implementation, the tax authority has directed manufacturers to cooperate with the installation of monitoring equipment and make all necessary arrangements at their facilities.

This includes providing uninterrupted access to electricity, reliable internet connectivity and the required information technology infrastructure to support the electronic monitoring systems.

Manufacturers will also be responsible for facilitating the installation process and ensuring that the equipment can function properly across their production lines.

In addition to electronic production tracking, the FBR has made active video surveillance mandatory for paper and paperboard manufacturing facilities.

The surveillance requirement will operate alongside the electronic monitoring systems, allowing production activities to be observed and recorded as part of the broader monitoring arrangements.

The introduction of electronic monitoring is intended to provide the tax authority with more accurate information about manufacturing output and strengthen oversight of production activities within the paper industry.

By electronically recording production volumes and product specifications, the system is expected to improve transparency and support the verification of production records used for tax purposes.

The FBR’s directives have taken effect immediately, meaning manufacturers are required to begin making the necessary arrangements without delay.

However, the authority has provided a compliance period until December 15, 2026, for manufacturers to complete the installation of the prescribed electronic production monitoring equipment.

All paper and paperboard manufacturers covered by Sales Tax General Order No. 38 of 2026 must ensure that their production lines, supporting infrastructure and video surveillance arrangements meet the new requirements before the deadline.