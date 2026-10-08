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Petrol price raised by Rs1.82, diesel cut by 91 paisas from October 8

Sara Ahmed October 8, 2026
  • Petrol will cost Rs396.65 per litre following an increase of Rs1.82.
  • High-speed diesel will fall by 91 paisas to Rs394.94 per litre.
  • The revised rates take effect on October 8 under the daily petroleum pricing mechanism.
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The federal government has announced revised fuel prices effective October 8, raising the price of petrol while lowering the rate for high-speed diesel.

According to a notification issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra), petrol has been increased by Rs1.82 per litre to Rs396.65. High-speed diesel has been reduced by Rs0.91 per litre, bringing its new price to Rs394.94.

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The adjustment was made under the government’s daily petroleum pricing mechanism, which links ex-depot fuel prices to international market rates.

The Petroleum Division said the calculations reflect movements in global oil prices, Platts benchmark rates, premiums and other related costs.

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