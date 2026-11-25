Petrol price falls to Rs318 per litre in Pakistan, diesel drops to Rs353 on November 25

Pakistan State Oil listed petrol at Rs318 per litre after a Re1 cut and high-speed diesel at Rs353 after a Rs4 cut.

At the listed rates, a 40-litre purchase costs Rs40 less for petrol and Rs160 less for diesel.

Prices vary by pump. Drivers can check their local PSO outlet in OGRA’s November 25 price list.

Pakistan State Oil (PSO) listed petrol at Rs318 per litre on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, down from Rs319 on Tuesday. High-speed diesel saw the larger reduction, falling from Rs357 to Rs353 per litre.

Fuel November 24 price per litre November 25 price per litre Cost of 40 litres on November 25 Saving on 40 litres Petrol Rs319 Rs318 Rs12,720 Rs40 High-speed diesel Rs357 Rs353 Rs14,120 Rs160

A motorcyclist buying five litres of petrol at Rs318 per litre pays Rs1,590, saving Rs5. For drivers buying 40 litres, Tuesday’s bill would have been Rs12,760 for petrol or Rs14,280 for diesel.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority’s (OGRA) November 25 list shows some variation across pumps. Entries grouped under Rawalpindi division, including Islamabad outlets, show petrol at about Rs318 to Rs321 per litre and diesel at about Rs353 to Rs356. Drivers can search the list by PSO outlet name or location and find the petrol and diesel selling prices in the last two columns.