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Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves rise to $26.79 billion

Hamza Ali October 9, 2026
  • Total foreign exchange reserves increased by $26.5 million in the week ended October 2.
  • SBP reserves rose by $14.5 million to $21.45 billion.
  • Commercial banks held $5.34 billion, following a weekly increase of $12 million.
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Pakistan’s total foreign exchange reserves reached $26.79 billion in the week ended October 2, up $26.5 million from the previous week, according to figures released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The increase reflected gains in reserves held by both the central bank and commercial banks. The SBP’s holdings climbed by $14.5 million to $21.45 billion, while commercial banks’ reserves grew by $12 million to $5.34 billion.

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Separately, the SBP kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 11.5% in its latest monetary policy decision earlier this month. The Monetary Policy Committee maintained the rate after a detailed review of economic indicators and prevailing conditions.

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