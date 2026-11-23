Gold Price in Pakistan Jumps by Rs 7,800 Per Tola as Silver Rates Also Rise

The price of 24-carat gold increased by Rs7,800 to Rs384,136 per tola in Pakistan on Monday.

Ten grams of 24-carat gold rose to Rs329,334, while silver climbed to Rs4,735 per tola.

International gold prices increased by $78 to $3,616 per ounce, while silver reached $42.57.

Gold prices in Pakistan recorded a sharp increase on Monday, November 23, 2026, as the price of 24-carat gold surged by Rs7,800 per tola, bringing the precious metal to Rs384,136 in the domestic bullion market.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold increased by Rs6,687 to Rs329,334, reflecting a significant recovery in domestic gold rates.

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold also registered a substantial increase, rising by Rs6,130 to Rs301,900.

Silver prices followed the upward trend, with the price of one tola increasing by Rs135 to Rs4,735. Similarly, 10 grams of silver became Rs116 more expensive, reaching Rs4,059.

The domestic increases coincided with a strong rise in international precious metal prices. Gold gained $78 per ounce to reach $3,616, while silver advanced by $1.35 to $42.57 per ounce.

The latest reported rates show that gold recovered sharply after falling during the previous trading session. On Saturday, November 21, 24-carat gold had declined by Rs3,500 to Rs376,336 per tola before rebounding on Monday.

Precious Metal Latest Price Daily Change 24K Gold (1 Tola) Rs384,136 +Rs7,800 24K Gold (10 Grams) Rs329,334 +Rs6,687 22K Gold (10 Grams) Rs301,900 +Rs6,130 Silver (1 Tola) Rs4,735 +Rs135 Silver (10 Grams) Rs4,059 +Rs116

International gold prices also recovered as investors assessed expectations for US interest rates and upcoming inflation figures. The rise in global bullion prices contributed to the increase in Pakistan’s domestic gold and silver rates.

Gold prices in Pakistan are influenced by international bullion market movements, fluctuations in the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar and domestic demand for precious metals.

The increase comes amid continued uncertainty in international financial markets, where investors are closely monitoring economic developments and monetary policy decisions that could influence demand for gold.

Despite Monday’s sharp increase, domestic gold prices remain below their levels earlier in November, reflecting the substantial fluctuations experienced by the bullion market in recent weeks.

The price of 24-carat gold is approximately Rs37,900 lower than a month earlier, highlighting the significant changes in precious metal prices during the period.

Monday’s confirmed association rate stands at Rs384,136 per tola for 24-carat gold, while silver is priced at Rs4,735 per tola in Pakistan.