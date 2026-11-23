Lego Announces $1.1 Billion Factory in Portugal, Creating Over 1,000 Jobs

Lego will invest approximately $1.1 billion in a new manufacturing facility in Portugal, marking its eighth factory worldwide and fourth in Europe.

Construction in Estarreja will begin in the first half of 2027, with production of Lego bricks scheduled to start in 2030.

The project is expected to create more than 1,000 jobs as the Danish toy manufacturer expands its global production network.

Danish toy manufacturer Lego has announced plans to invest approximately $1.1 billion in a new manufacturing facility in Portugal, marking another major expansion of its international operations as demand for its products continues to grow.

The world’s largest toy manufacturer by revenue confirmed on Monday that it had selected Estarreja, a town in central coastal Portugal, as the location for its eighth factory worldwide and fourth manufacturing facility in Europe.

The investment, valued at more than one billion euros, is expected to create over 1,000 employment opportunities in the region while strengthening Lego’s production capacity to serve European markets.

Carsten Rasmussen, Lego’s Chief Operations Officer, confirmed the investment and said the company had chosen Portugal as part of its long-term strategy to expand manufacturing capabilities and support future growth.

According to Rasmussen, the new facility will play an important role in meeting demand across Europe while providing greater flexibility and stability within the company’s manufacturing and distribution network.

Construction of the factory is scheduled to begin during the first half of 2027 in Estarreja, located approximately 50 kilometres south of Porto, one of Portugal’s major cities.

The facility is expected to begin manufacturing Lego bricks in 2030, adding significant production capacity to the company’s existing European operations.

Once operational, the Portuguese factory will join Lego’s established manufacturing plants in Denmark, Hungary and the Czech Republic, further strengthening the company’s presence across the continent.

Rasmussen explained that expanding the European manufacturing network would allow Lego to respond more effectively to changing market demand and improve the resilience of its supply chain.

He also highlighted the importance of sustainability in the company’s expansion plans, saying the new investment would support Lego’s environmental objectives alongside its manufacturing ambitions.

The decision to establish a factory in Portugal was influenced by several factors, including the country’s expanding manufacturing sector, economic growth and availability of skilled workers.

Rasmussen described Portugal as an increasingly attractive destination for industrial investment, expressing confidence in the country’s workforce and economic prospects.

He particularly praised the quality of skilled labour available in Portugal, identifying it as an important consideration in selecting the location for the new production facility.

The planned factory is part of a wider international expansion programme through which Lego is increasing its manufacturing capacity in several major markets.

Last year, the company opened a new factory in Vietnam, strengthening its production network in Asia and improving its ability to serve customers in the region.

In the United States, Lego is preparing to open another manufacturing facility along with a regional distribution centre in 2027.

The American investment is intended to bring production and distribution operations closer to consumers while supporting the company’s growing presence in the North American market.

Lego has also announced plans to expand its existing factory in Mexico by 35 percent, significantly increasing production capacity at the facility.

Additional expansion projects are underway at the company’s manufacturing plants in Hungary and China, reflecting its strategy of developing a more diversified global production network.

By expanding operations across Europe, Asia and North America, Lego aims to strengthen its ability to manufacture and distribute products efficiently while reducing dependence on individual production locations.

The latest investment comes during a period of strong financial performance for the company, which is headquartered in Billund, western Denmark.

Lego recorded its highest-ever first-half earnings in 2026, reflecting continued growth in its global business and strong demand for its construction toys.

The company has maintained its position as the world’s largest toy manufacturer by revenue, supported by its extensive international operations and established presence in major consumer markets.

Lego currently operates in 54 countries and employs approximately 34,000 people worldwide.

The addition of the Portuguese manufacturing facility is expected to increase the company’s global workforce while creating new opportunities for local workers, suppliers and businesses associated with the manufacturing sector.

The project will also expand Lego’s European industrial footprint, with the new Estarreja factory becoming an important part of its production network when operations begin in 2030.