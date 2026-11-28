Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye pledge closer defence ties under Makkah pact

The three countries renewed their commitment to collective defence and agreed to expand cooperation in military training, defence industries and technology development.

The committee welcomed progress towards setting up a secretariat in Saudi Arabia to coordinate work under the pact.

Members condemned Houthi attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and pledged support under the agreement.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye pledged on Friday to strengthen military cooperation and put earlier decisions under the Makkah Joint Defence Pact into practice. Officials from the three countries reviewed regional security developments at the second meeting of the pact’s Strategic, Political and Defence Committee.

In a joint statement issued after the meeting, the three countries reaffirmed their commitment to collective defence and mutual support, as well as respect for each member’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. They said they would coordinate more closely on shared security concerns to promote peace and stability in the region.

The committee condemned attacks by Houthi forces on civilians and civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. Members said they would step up efforts to protect civilians and provide support in line with the pact’s collective defence provisions.

Officials also reviewed progress on decisions taken at the committee’s first meeting in Istanbul on August 31, 2026, and at an emergency meeting in Riyadh on October 5, 2026. They agreed to establish procedures for carrying out those decisions in accordance with each country’s laws.

The committee welcomed progress towards setting up a secretariat in Saudi Arabia and bringing it into operation. The secretariat would give officials in the three countries a regular channel for communication and help them follow up on agreed initiatives.

Members also pledged to expand cooperation between their defence industries, develop technology jointly and strengthen military training. The statement said these efforts would help the countries build technical expertise and improve their ability to address common security threats.