Adobe forecasts up to $13.4 billion in US Black Friday online sales

US shoppers spent $9.7 billion online by 6:30 p.m. Eastern time on Black Friday, up 12.8% from a year earlier.

Adobe expects US online spending to reach $47.5 billion over the five days from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday is set to be the season’s busiest online shopping day, with $15.1 billion in US sales forecast.

US shoppers spent $9.7 billion online by 6:30 p.m. Eastern time (2330 GMT) on Black Friday as consumers sought discounts despite inflation and high petrol prices. Adobe Analytics said spending was 12.8% higher than at the same point last year and forecast a full-day total of $13 billion to $13.4 billion.

The updated range puts even the lower end above Adobe’s September forecast of $12.9 billion, which would have represented annual growth of 9.2%. For the holiday season as a whole, Adobe expects US online spending to grow at roughly the same pace as last year.

Adobe projects that shoppers will spend $6.1 billion online on Saturday, up 6% from a year earlier, and $6.4 billion on Sunday, up 7.5%. It expects spending to peak on Cyber Monday at $15.1 billion, a 6.2% increase. That would bring online sales over the five days from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday to $47.5 billion, up 7.4%.

Salesforce reported separate figures for the first half of Black Friday, putting online sales at $5.9 billion in the US and $30.7 billion worldwide. It said sales were on track to reach $18.7 billion in the US for the full day, up 4% from last year, and $83 billion globally, an increase of 5.2%.