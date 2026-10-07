Pakistan Navy seizes narcotics worth $96 million in Arabian Sea

PNS YARMOOK intercepted two dhows during separate counter-narcotics operations.

Naval personnel recovered approximately 850kg of ice and 2,000kg of hashish/cannabis.

The seized drugs will be handed over to the relevant authorities for disposal and legal proceedings.

Pakistan Navy Ship YARMOOK has seized narcotics valued at approximately $96 million after intercepting two dhows during counter-narcotics operations in the Arabian Sea, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

The ship was deployed in the Arabian Sea when it conducted the two operations at considerable distances from Pakistan’s coastline.

Searches of the vessels uncovered approximately 850kg of ice and 2,000kg of hashish/cannabis hidden in concealed compartments, according to the military’s media wing.

The recovered narcotics were taken into custody and will subsequently be handed over to the relevant authorities for further disposal and legal proceedings.

ISPR said the operations demonstrated the Pakistan Navy’s sustained maritime presence and vigilance, as well as its commitment to regional maritime security and combating illicit trafficking at sea.