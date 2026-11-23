Pakistan, Malaysia Agree to Strengthen Defence and Military Cooperation During CDF Asim Munir’s Visit

Field Marshal Asim Munir held high-level meetings with Malaysia’s defence leadership to discuss expanding military and security cooperation.

Both countries agreed on the importance of stronger military ties, regular high-level exchanges and closer coordination on regional security matters.

Pakistan and Malaysia have previously agreed to increase intelligence sharing and cooperation against terrorism, drug trafficking, cybercrime and illegal immigration.

Pakistan and Malaysia have discussed expanding bilateral defence cooperation and strengthening military relations during Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir’s official visit to Kuala Lumpur, with both countries expressing their commitment to closer security collaboration.

During the visit, Field Marshal Asim Munir held meetings with senior Malaysian defence officials, focusing on strengthening military-to-military relations, expanding institutional cooperation and identifying new opportunities for collaboration between the armed forces of the two countries.

The discussions reflected the longstanding relationship between Pakistan and Malaysia, particularly in defence and security, as both sides explored ways to enhance their existing cooperation.

Field Marshal Munir appreciated Malaysia’s contribution to maintaining peace and stability in Southeast Asia and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further developing defence relations with the country.

He emphasised the importance of strengthening institutional connections between the Pakistani and Malaysian armed forces to promote closer coordination and cooperation on matters of mutual interest.

Both sides highlighted the need for regular exchanges between senior military officials, increased military engagement and continued consultations on regional and international security developments.

The discussions also focused on identifying additional areas where the two countries could benefit from closer defence collaboration and stronger military partnerships.

Earlier, Field Marshal Asim Munir received a formal guard of honour upon his arrival at Malaysia’s Ministry of Defence in Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysia’s Chief of Defence Force, General Tan Sri Haji Malek Razak Sulaiman, along with the chiefs of the Malaysian Army, Navy and Air Force, attended the welcoming ceremony.

The ceremonial reception was followed by meetings with Malaysia’s senior military and defence leadership.

During his meeting with Malaysian Defence Minister Nordin, Field Marshal Munir discussed measures to broaden defence cooperation and strengthen direct engagement between the armed forces of Pakistan and Malaysia.

The two sides also explored potential new areas of military collaboration, reflecting their shared interest in developing a stronger defence partnership.

The latest discussions build on earlier agreements between Pakistan and Malaysia to improve cooperation in security and intelligence matters.

In August, the two countries agreed to strengthen intelligence sharing as part of their joint efforts to combat terrorism and drug trafficking.

During those discussions, Pakistani and Malaysian officials identified several areas for closer cooperation, including counterterrorism, counter-narcotics operations, prevention of illegal immigration, cybercrime, coast guard activities and specialised training programmes.

Both countries also agreed to work towards developing a more effective joint strategy to address terrorism, narcotics smuggling and human trafficking.

The earlier understanding placed particular emphasis on improving coordination between relevant security agencies and strengthening the exchange of information to tackle cross-border criminal activities.

The latest high-level military engagement in Kuala Lumpur is part of continuing efforts by Pakistan and Malaysia to expand their defence relationship through institutional cooperation, regular dialogue and closer coordination between their armed forces.