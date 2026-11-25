Pakistan Cuts Petrol Price by Rs1, Diesel by Rs4 per Litre From November 25

The federal government has reduced petrol and high-speed diesel prices under its daily fuel pricing mechanism.

Petrol will now cost Rs318 per litre, while high-speed diesel has been reduced to Rs353 per litre.

The revised petroleum prices will come into effect from November 25, 2026.

The federal government has announced another reduction in petroleum prices across Pakistan, lowering the price of petrol by Rs1 per litre and high-speed diesel by Rs4 per litre under its daily fuel pricing mechanism.

According to a notification issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Tuesday, the new price of petrol has been fixed at Rs318 per litre, down from the previous rate of Rs319 per litre.

Similarly, the price of high-speed diesel has been reduced from Rs357 to Rs353 per litre, providing relief to consumers. The revised fuel prices will become effective from November 25, 2026.

The latest announcement marks the second consecutive reduction in petrol prices. On Monday, the federal government announced a decrease of Rs3 per litre, bringing the petrol price down from Rs322 to Rs319 per litre.

However, the government had kept the price of high-speed diesel unchanged at Rs357 per litre during the previous revision, which came into effect on November 24.

With the latest adjustment, petrol prices have registered a cumulative reduction of Rs4 per litre over two consecutive revisions, while high-speed diesel has also become cheaper by Rs4 per litre.

The latest fuel price adjustment has been made under the federal government’s daily petroleum pricing mechanism, with the revised rates formally notified by OGRA.