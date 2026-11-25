Iran Refuses to Abandon 14-Point Peace Proposal, Rejects US Pressure

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian says Tehran will not compromise on any of its 14-point demands.

Indirect negotiations with the United States continue through intermediary countries.

Iran’s top security official rejects US blockade strategy and warns of a firm response to any aggression.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has reaffirmed Tehran’s commitment to its 14-point peace proposal, declaring that Iran will neither withdraw from its stated position nor accept conditions imposed by its adversaries.

Speaking about ongoing diplomatic efforts, Pezeshkian confirmed that negotiations with the United States were continuing through intermediary countries. However, he stressed that Iran’s participation in diplomatic talks should not be interpreted as a willingness to surrender or make concessions under external pressure.

The Iranian president emphasised the importance of ending the prevailing situation of neither war nor peace, saying that Tehran remained committed to protecting its national interests and defending its position.

Pezeshkian further stated that his government was operating in accordance with the directives of Iran’s supreme leader. He maintained that the country had not backed down on any of its 14 points and would not abandon its conditions in response to foreign pressure.

Separately, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei criticised the blockade strategy pursued by US President Donald Trump and his administration, describing it as unrealistic and destined to fail.

Rezaei said the Iranian people, armed forces and state institutions were united in their determination to overcome the US blockade and protect the country’s interests.

He also warned that Iran would respond firmly to any act of aggression, expressing confidence that Washington’s efforts to impose a blockade on the country would ultimately fail.