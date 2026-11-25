Pakistan Condemns Houthi Attack on Riyadh’s Financial District, Expresses Solidarity With Saudi Arabia

Pakistan strongly condemns the Houthi attack on a tower in Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District.

Saudi civil defence authorities confirmed that 11 people were injured in the attack.

Islamabad expressed full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and reaffirmed the Kingdom’s right to defend its territory.

Pakistan has strongly condemned an attack by the Houthi militia on a tower in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, which left several Saudi citizens and foreign residents injured.

🔊PR No.3️⃣5️⃣0️⃣/2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣6️⃣ Pakistan Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack Carried Out by Houthi Militia on a Tower in Riyadh’s Financial Center 🔗⬇️ https://t.co/l4BqCjPnxb — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) November 24, 2026

According to Saudi civil defence authorities, 11 people sustained injuries in the attack targeting a building in Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District.

In an official statement, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed deep sympathy with the injured individuals and their families, wishing those affected a speedy and complete recovery.

The Foreign Office also appreciated the swift response of Saudi authorities and acknowledged the measures taken to safeguard human lives and protect property following the incident.

Pakistan reiterated its condemnation of attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, stating that such actions contribute to escalating regional tensions and undermine ongoing efforts to establish peace and stability in the Middle East.

The Foreign Office described the incident as a terrorist attack and reaffirmed Pakistan’s full solidarity with the government and people of Saudi Arabia.

Islamabad further stressed that Saudi Arabia has every right to defend its territorial integrity and take necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of its citizens and foreign residents.