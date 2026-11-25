Pakistan and IAEA Mark 20 Years of Nuclear Security Cooperation, Agree to Strengthen Ties

Pakistan and the International Atomic Energy Agency celebrate two decades of cooperation in nuclear security.

Both sides agree to expand information sharing, technology exchanges and joint projects.

The 15th annual meeting of the Nuclear Security Support Centres will continue in Islamabad until November 26.

Pakistan and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in nuclear security, marking the completion of 20 years of partnership and agreeing to expand collaboration in several areas.

A special ceremony was held in Islamabad to commemorate the 20th anniversary of nuclear security cooperation between Pakistan and the international nuclear watchdog.

Speaking at the ceremony, the chairman of the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA) said Pakistan had significantly strengthened its nuclear security system over the past two decades through continued cooperation with the IAEA.

He highlighted the importance of the partnership in developing a skilled workforce, training nuclear security experts and strengthening the country’s relevant institutions.

IAEA Deputy Director-General Karine Herviou also appreciated the agency’s longstanding cooperation with Pakistan in the field of nuclear security.

During the event, Pakistan and the IAEA agreed to further strengthen their partnership through increased information sharing, technology exchanges and the implementation of joint projects.

Both sides also reaffirmed their commitment to expanding institutional collaboration and continuing their efforts to enhance nuclear security.

Meanwhile, Islamabad is hosting the 15th annual meeting of the Nuclear Security Support Centres (NSSCs), which is scheduled to continue until November 26, 2026.